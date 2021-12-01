Tamil Nadu tighten curbs as COVID variant Omicron spreads; CM MK Stalin led government takes a big decision

Fearing Omicron, the Indian Government has reviewed its plans regarding things including traveling. Many countries have started imposing restrictions again as a precautionary measure. In India, states have also started re-tightening curbs which were imposed during the lockdown. Delhi, Karnataka Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Basavaraj Bommai raised a demand to not allow flights from the countries affected by the new variant. Tamil Nadu Government has also extended limitations and relaxations in the state till December 15.

The government also notified that Inter-State Public Transport is allowed between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Earlier, in the state, the Tamil Nadu Government had extended the restrictions until November 30. The government has said that the restrictions in the state have been extended as the overall level of risk associated with the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron is assessed as 'high' to 'very high'. The government has also ordered strict monitoring at the airports to prevent Omicron spread. As per reports, Chennai has recorded a slight increase in new cases on Tuesday.

The Karnataka Government has also asked people to cancel all social gatherings for two months. In Madhya Pradesh, the state government has asked people coming from foreign destinations to undergo COVID 19 test.

The list of countries deemed "at-risk" for now include United Kingdom, all 44 countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel. Domestic passengers travelling within the state will either have to be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test report conducted within 48 hours of the time of arrival.

