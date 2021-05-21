Team of doctors and MBBS students dancing on Kishore Kumar song will give you ‘Hausla’ amidst COVID 19; WATCH

A team of dedicated MBBS students and doctors called ‘Hausla’ is spreading positivity amongst the patients in Civil hospital, Surat through songs and dances.

It is an understatement to say that the second wave of COVID 19 especially the months of March, April, and ongoing May are proving to be catastrophic. There is not a geographical range in India that has not suffered due to coronavirus. In an extremely negative and unwanted way, the virus has put everybody on the same platform dealing with the same issue though deriving different solutions for it. The reason why the country is still intact is doctors. Not one but all kinds. Doctors, nurses, and MBBS students collaborated together amidst the harshest circumstances in human history and worked to their barebone to keep everyone safe.

Somehow, the doctors saw the silver lining in the grim cloud of hopelessness and have chosen to stay positive. As a country, we have relied upon the cinema songs and dances to entertain us on all occasions so why not COVID 19. In a video that has gone viral since a team of unbelievable medical students and doctors called ‘Hausla’ could be seen spreading positivity at a Hospital in Surat Gujarat. They danced with the patients and sang ‘Meri Saamne Waali Khidki Main’ to them, which is a Kishore Kumar song. Every COVID hospital is registering deaths every day and so it increases the value of time some people are left with.

These wonderful doctors and certainly proving what Rajesh Khanna as a patient of lymphosarcoma of the intestine said in Anand, “Zindagi badi honi chahiye, labmi nahi.” The entire country lives with a forced sense of hope that it really is going to be alright and doctors are the bearers of that hope.

