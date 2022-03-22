Telangana man dials 100 after his wife refuses to cook mutton curry; Reports

People seek the help of police in case of robbery, harassment, or serious trouble, but a strange case from Telangana was reported where a man dialed 100 after getting angry at his wife. According to a report in Telangana Today, the man got furious when he found out that his wife has not cooked mutton curry for him. To seek justice, Naveen from Cherla Gowraram village in Kanagal Mandal called the police. After the first call, the police tried to ignore him, however, they decided to take the action against him when Naveen called 100, five more times to register his complaint. “The staff initially ignored it as a prank call. But Naveen continued making the calls and we were notified after six calls,” the SI said as per the reports in the news portal.

The caller was taken into custody and he reportedly faced charges under Sections 290 and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which deal with Public nuisance and misconduct in the public place by a drunken person respectively. He was held for calling the police, not once not twice, but six times to report an ‘irrelevant’ matter.

Police informed that Naveen had consumed liquor and returned home with mutton and commanded his wife to cook for him. However, his wife refused to make it, which provoked him to call the police. Kanagal SI Nagesh told the news portal that people should not misuse the ‘dial 100’ facility which is meant to help people in emergencies. The case was filed against Naveen for wasting police’s valuable time to report an irrelevant matter, the SI added.

