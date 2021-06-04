'That's the spirit of Mumbaikars' say netizens as healthcare staff dances to Zingaat at COVID 19 centre; WATCH

In Mumbai, as a COVID 19 care centre completed a year of operations, healthcare workers decided to show off their dance moves. The video of the medical staff in PPE kits dancing to Sairaat's song Zingaat is going viral and netizens are loving it.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the frontline workers including the medical staff and healthcare professionals have been working day in and out to save lives. Now, a COVID 19 care centre in Goregaon, Mumbai decided to celebrate 1 year of its operations by dancing it out on popular Marathi song Zingaat and the video has set the internet on fire. The doctors, medical staff and others have been serving the country for over a year since the pandemic began and now, as the centre completed 1 year, they celebrated by dancing.

ANI shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Healthcare professionals of Nesco COVID-19 center in Mumbai's Goregaon were seen showing off their dance moves inside the patient's ward during an entertainment program organised on June 2 to mark one year of operations of the center." In the video, we can see doctors, medical staff at the COVID 19 care centre dancing their hearts out in PPE kits as they celebrate 1 year to the operations of the centre. In no time, the video went viral on Twitter.

Take a look:

#WATCH Healthcare professionals of Nesco COVID-19 center in Mumbai's Goregaon were seen showing off their dance moves inside the patient's ward during an entertainment program organised on June 2 to mark one year of operations of the center pic.twitter.com/6ET61KIgsu — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

Several netizens lauded the spirit of the doctors who have been continously serving the nation since COVID 19 hit. A user wrote, "This is my india. this is how we tackle every single problem … we are the most celebrated people on the planet . This is what makes me feel special about my country. When pandemic started no one thought they we could win against #covid like this .. I Love My India." Another wrote, "Nothing can dampen spirit of this nation. We dance on the face of death in Covid ward. Well done guys. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Bring it on."

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Maharashtra lockdown will open in 5 phases as the cases have been on a decline amid the second wave of COVID 19. The news of the ease in restrictions brought cheer among people of the state. However, many highlighted the importance of following COVID 19 protocols despite unlocking.

