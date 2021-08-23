Third wave of COVID 19 to hit in October? MHA warns of kids affecting severely & lack of paediatric facilities

After the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 virus hit the nation, people are extremely scared about the third wave. Immediately after the second wave curve went down, everyone started prepping for the third wave, and necessary precautions were taken. But according to the reports of the committee set up by the Union Home Ministry, the third wave may reach its peak around October, in which children can be affected as severely as adults.

Yes! You heard that right. As scary as it may sound, it is reportedly true that the third wave of COVID-19 will hit the nation as early as October. In its report that has been submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the committee has spoken about the critical need for paediatric facilities, including doctors, staff, and equipment like ventilators and ambulances, if a large number of children got infected by the virus. It further said the available infrastructure was “no nowhere close” to the requirement if the need arose.

Reportedly, the committee set up by the Union Home Ministry was set up under the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) of the MHA. The committee has asked the state to prioritize a vaccination drive against the virus for children with co-morbidities and those with special needs.

The second wave was quite fatal for the entire nation, and it seems that everyone wants to avoid the same situation again. Several reports earlier stated that there might not be any third-wave hitting the nation. But, only time will tell what will happen next.

ALSO READ: Here's how a free ride of turtles on a hippopotamus' back got risky; VIRAL video inside