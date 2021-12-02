Throwback Thursday: When Virat Kohli was impressed with THIS character from Anushka Sharma’s movie

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The couple often creates a buzz with their romantic and loved-up pictures with each other. Virat and Anushka often let fans take a sneak peek into their lives through social media posts. Needless to say, Virat is a doting husband and his recent meaningful posts with Anushka are the proof.

While Virat remains busy with his work commitments, he never fails to watch her wifey’s efforts in her movies. Speaking of which, in an old interview with India Today, India skipper Virat Kohli had confessed his love for his 'most favourite' character of wife Anushka from the Karan Johar directorial romantic drama. Yes, we are talking about 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Kohli had revealed that Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was his favourite film of Anushka Sharma. He went on telling that it was so special that he watches some of its clips often on his own.

“That character (Anushka’s spirited Alizeh) for me is my most favourite ever. I mean I still tell her often even now. Sometimes I sit down and open YouTube and watch that sequence of when she has cancer and the whole thing where Ranbir (Kapoor) comes back…that song is etched in my heart. It is never gonna be going anywhere,” said the 32-year-old dashing Indian skipper. The song that Kohli was referring to was the sad version of the popular song “Channa Mereya”.

Apart from Anushka, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' starred the two biggest actors of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai.

