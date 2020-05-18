Tik Tok user Faizal Siddiqui lands in trouble for promoting an acid attack on women in his video

After TikTok user, Faizal Siddiqui shared a video allegedly promoting an acid attack on women, an FIR has been filed at the Uttar Pradesh Police Station and the NCW also has taken action on the same.

The Coronavirus pandemic has created an outrage among all the citizens around the world. Due to the increase in the number of cases in India, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray has announced lockdown 4.0 till May 31st. Due to the lockdown, everyone has been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Due to this everyone has become more active on social media. People are glued to various social media apps like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and more. A few days back after popular Indian YouTuber, Carry Minati's viral video of YouTube vs TikTok' was removed by Google’s streaming platform for violating the terms of service, his fans started trending #BanTikTokIndia on Twitter.

While people on social media are still debating on banning this video-sharing social networking service, another disturbing video by TikTok user Faizal Siddiqui in which he is allegedly promoting an acid attack on women has gone viral on social media. The video starts with Faizal saying “Usne tumhe chod diya jiske liya tumne mujhe choda tha” (the man left you for whom you had abandoned me) and then throws a liquid (acid) on the girl’s face. The woman in the video on whom he throws the liquid is seen with paint on her face to give an impression of acid attack injuries.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Beer Biceps on Carry Minati & YouTube vs TikTok: I give the Tiktokers license to pirate my content)

After the video went viral, an FIR has been filed at the Uttar Pradesh Police by Advocate Abhishek Rajpoot on Faizal Siddiqui. The NCW wrote to DGP Maharashtra Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to take action against Siddiqui. They have also requested action under the relevant sections of the IT Act.

Check out the tweets here:

I filled FIR against this Faizal Siddiqui, memeber of team nawab and brother of Amir Siddiqui

For promoting #Acid_attack on girls. pic.twitter.com/Zcs9D5sora — Adv Abhishek Rajpoot (@Lawyer_AbhiSe) May 18, 2020

@NCWIndia has written to @DGPMaharashtra Shri. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to take action against #FaizalSiddiqui for the video he posted that promotes a grievous crimes of #acidattack on social media using @TikTok_IN App. @CyberDost @MahaCyber1 pic.twitter.com/pcjyXtGiJG — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 18, 2020

Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women also wrote to TikTok to delete the video and delete Faizal’s account.

Credits :OpIndia

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×