TikTok & 59 other Chinese apps banned by government amid growing border disputes in Ladakh

The Government of India has reportedly banned, TikTok and 59 other Chinese apps amid increased border tensions with China in Ladakh. As per news reports, the Government of India has taken the decision keeping in mind the data privacy and data diverting issues of these Chinese apps. These 59 Chinese apps, will be banned both on mobile and non-mobile devices, which have internet access. There has been a lot of buzz in the country over banning of not just Chinese apps but also Chinese goods.

A press release from the Government of India reportedly states that under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, the Ministry of Information Technology has taken a stand to ban 59 Chinese apps as they pose a serious threat to the integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. The order further states that these Chinese apps are also in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty of the country. The Ministry of Information Technology, further states in its statement that many people from the country had raised serious concerns about these Chinese apps and the privacy concerns along with its data security.

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has reportedly received many requests from the concerned citizens of the country over the security of data and breach of privacy which affects the public order in the nation. The press release issued by the Government of India also mentions that by banning these 59 Chinese apps, it is trying to protect the Indian cyberspace and mobile internet users in the country.

