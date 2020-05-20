TikTok ratings come down to 1 star after netizens call for ban; Trend #BanTikTok on Twitter

As per reports, Tik Tok’s rating has come down to 1 star on Google Play story in India after the famous YouTube versus Tik Tok war gained momentum in India and also, after TikToker Faisal Siddiqui posted a TikTok video endorsing acid attacks,

Since the past few days, TikTok short video app has been trending on Twitter and facing backlash due to the war between Youtube and TikTok. Well, it all started when in the wake of the Youtube versus TikTok battle, Amir Siddiqui posted a video on Instagram calling out YouTubers and accusing them of plagiarizing TikTok content. Post this, popular YouTuber CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar posted a video on YouTube roasting TikToker Amar Siddiqui. Although Carry’s video was taken down by Youtube for violating the terms of policy, the video, as a matter of fact, had garnered millions of views. Post the video got banned and was taken down by YouTube, fans of Carry Minati came out in support of the YouTuber.

While last year, TikTok was banned in India, this year, again, the short video-sharing app is in the news and well, for not so good reasons. As a matter of fact, due to the Carry Minati and Siddiqui War, TikTok is facing backlash, and due to which, the apps rating on the Google Play Store has come down to 1 star. That’s right! Besides support pouring in for Carry Minati on social media, Carry Minati fans are trending #BanTikTok on Twitter, and another incident that has added to the backlash against TikTok is when another TikToker Faisal Siddiqui posted a TikTok video endorsing acid attacks, leading to more poor ratings on the Google Play Store and demand of ban on the app. Due to the backlash, user in India are giving a 1-star rating to the app on the Google Play Store and due to which, as opposed to 4.5, TikTok’s current rating has come down to 1.3. Besides the low ratings, TikTok is facing backlash and people are demanding a ban on the app in India yet again.

Last year, TikTok was banned in India as it was found promoting derogatory and offensive content. Post the backlash, TikTok had removed around 6 million videos from the platform, and after the temporary ban last year, the Madaras court lifted the Tiktok ban and it eventually returned to both the app stores. Seeing the growing backlash that TikTok is facing in India, let us wait and see whether the app gets banned yet again in India or not.

