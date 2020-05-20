TikTok suspends Faizal Siddiqui’s account after his controversial video glorifying acid attack goes viral

As Faizal Siddiqui’s controversial video continues to draw flak on social media, TikTok has suspended his account.

Days after Faizal Siddiqui’s TikTok video sparked a controversy for allegedly glorifying acid attack on women, the video sharing app has suspended his account. To note, Faizal’s video featured him taking revenge from a girl who had left him by splashing her with a liquid that damages her face. The controversial video garnered a massive flak on social media and several celebrities slammed TikTok for promoting such depraved video. In fact, the National Commission for Women had also written to TikTk and DGP Maharashtra demanding a ban on Faizal’s account along with a strict action against him.

In wake of the ongoing controversy, TikTok has now suspend Faizal’s account which had around 13.5 million followers. Speaking about the same, the TikTok spokesperson stated, “Keeping people on TikTok safe is a top priority and we make it clear in our Term of Service and Community Guidelines that clearly outlines what is not acceptable on our platform. As per the policy, we do not allow content that risks the safety of others, promotes physical harm or glorifies violence against women. The behaviour in question violates our guidelines and we have taken down content, suspended the account, and are working with law enforcement agencies as appropriate."

Meanwhile, Faizal has also reacted to the controversy and stated that the video was taken out of context. He even apologised for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments and claimed that he never intended to make a video on the acid attack. He also explained that he was drinking water in the video and that’s what he had thrown on the woman’s face in the controversial clip.

