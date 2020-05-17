TikTok vs YouTube Video: Emotional Carry Minati pleads fans to 'STOP MAKING ASSUMPTION'

TikTok vs YouTube Video: Carry Minati shares a video requesting fans not to blow his statements out of proportion.

Over the past few days, social media users have been debating over the video shared by YouTuber Carry Minati. For the unversed, the online user uploaded a roast video discussing the two platforms. While the video attracted many users, it was pulled down by YouTube a few days ago. Carry aka Ajey Nagar took to Twitter to share his reaction to the video being deleted by the platform. Now, the social media user has recorded a video, urging fans not to take his statements out of context.

Carry pointed out that numerous statements from his roast are being taken and scrutinized by users. He also said that the statements are being translated from Hindi to English which doesn't really convey his points and is being spread as facts. Carry begged followers to stop pulling his statements out of proportion. He shared this video on Instagram and Twitter with the caption, "STOP MAKING ASSUMPTION | YouTube vs Tik Tok: THE END"

Check it out below:

The controversy began when online sites including YouTube posted videos and memes trolling TikTok influencers. The former roasted the latter for their "cringy content". This provoked reactions from users of the community. The episode inflated when YouTube's roaster Carry Minati jumped into the scene and roasted TikTokers. Carry Minati shot to fame with his roast videos featuring Bigg Boss, Dhinchak Pooja and Deepak Kalal. He has over 12 million subscribers.

As the incident escalated, the YouTuber issued a statement apologising for the video. Read it here:

