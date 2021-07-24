Tisca Chopra trolled by netizens for sharing the wrong picture of Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu

It is a proud day for India as Mirabai Chanu, the 26-year-old weightlifter won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She earned the medal in the 49 kg category and brought in the first medal for the country on July 24, 2021. She had lifted a total of 202 kg (87 kg+115 kg) to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. It is also a historic day for the country as the medal in weight lifting for this category has come after a long weight of 21 years.

On this day, congratulatory wishes have been coming in from all over the country for Mirabai. Actress Tisca Chopra has also shared a picture congratulating her on a special day. However, by mistake, the actress shared the picture of the bronze winner and she is getting trolled for this reason. She shared a tweet today, which said, “You make us proud girl! @mirabai_chanu #Tokyo2021 #Olympics2021 #indiaattheolympics”. The actress shared the picture of Indonesian weightlifter Aisah Windy Cantika and that made her the target of incessant trolling on Twitter.

One user wrote, “She is not even Mirabai. She is the Indonesian lifter who won bronze."

Another wrote, “Putting the wrong image for a national hero is so disrespectful.”

Wannabe proud much? Putting wrong image for a national hero is so disrespectful — TheRationalIndian (@TheRationalInd3) July 24, 2021

A user wrote, “I am doubtful whether Tiscaji really knows where Manipur stands in our India map.”

I am doubtful whether Tiscaji really knows where Manipur stands in our India map — Khangembam Munimdro (@munimdro) July 24, 2021

One tweeted, “Please check before you post. Don't just do it for the retweets and fame.”

Please check before you post. Don't just do it for the retweets and fame. As if you really care. Tnis isn't even @mirabai_chanu. — Jeson khangembam (@Jeson08kh) July 24, 2021

Numerous celebrities including AR Rahman, Mahesh Babu, Kunal Kemmu, Riteish Deshmukh and others took to social media to congratulate the Indian weightlifter for the win.

For the unversed, the gold went to China’s Hou Zhihui with an effort of 210 kg (94 kg+116 kg), while Aisah Windy Cantika of Indonesia won the bronze with an effort of 194 kg (84 kg+110 kg).

