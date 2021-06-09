TMC MP Nusrat Jahan breaks silence on her separation from Nikhil Jain; Says 'My marriage is invalid in India'

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan releases a statement wherein she mentioned that she had separated from Nikhil Jain a long time back. Her wedding was as per Turkish law and is not valid in India.

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain, who tied the knot on June 19, 2019, have been in the headlines owing to trouble in their paradise. Recently, Nusrat has released a statement, claiming that her separation with Nikhil happened long back and that her wedding was according to Turkish Law and is not valid in India. Nusrat has also alleged that her belongings, like family jewellery and other assets, have been 'illegally held back' and her "funds were mishandled" from various accounts without her knowledge.

As per India Today, Nusrat Jahan said in her statement, “Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise.”

She added, “Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on “separation”, by the media or anybody I am not related to. The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eye of law.”

For the unversed, Nusrat and Nikhil got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Turkey in the presence of their family members and close pals. The couple later hosted a grand wedding reception in Kolkata.

