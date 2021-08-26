TMC MP Nusrat Jahan gives birth to her first child; Welcomes baby boy

A piece of great news is coming in from Bengali actress turned TMC MP Nusrat Jahan’s house. The former actress has welcomed her first child, a baby boy on Thursday, August 26. Reportedly both the mother and newborn are doing well. Apparently, Nusrat was admitted to Neotia Hospital in Kolkata last night (August 25) and Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta drove Nusrat to the hospital.

According to the reports, Nusrat Jahan had visited a hospital in Kolkata’s Park Street area on August 25 and even returned home. But, later she went into labor and was rushed to the hospital by Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta. It is also said that Yash was by her side at the hospital at the time of her delivery today. Only a few hours back, Nusrat took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her. As always she looked flawless with her hair open and Nusrat looking away from the camera with a faint smile on her face. Nusrat wore a grey Tshirt and had her specs on. Sharing this picture she wrote, “Faith Over Fear #positivity #morningvibes.”

Take a look:

Earlier this year, Nusrat Jahan was making headlines for controversies in her marriage. She was married to Nikhil Jain and they tied the knot in Turkey in a private wedding ceremony on June 19, 2019. But in 2020 the couple separated.

Nusrat had earlier revealed that her wedding with Nikhil was not valid under Indian laws in a statement. On June 9, Nusrat shared a seven-point statement where she alleged that her belongings, such as family jewellery and several other assets, have been "illegally held back". She also alleged that her funds from various accounts were “mishandled" without her knowledge.

