A toddler goes 'Oh Ho' to the tunes of Jihne Mera Dil Luteya and it'll ward off your lockdown woes; WATCH

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, social media is flooded with cute videos. An adorable video of a little baby singing Jazzy B's song Jihne Mera Dil Luteya's hook line is now taking over the internet and it will melt your heart.

The COVID 19 lockdown once again has forced us to coop up in the comfort of our homes and resort to work from home to protect ourselves from getting the virus. Amid this, it has also given us a chance to scroll through social media and find rare and cute gems that will win your hearts. Speaking of this, a video of a 1 year 8 months old baby singing the hook line of a Punjabi song is taking over the internet and leaving everyone in complete awe of the munchkin.

On an Instagram handle under his name Viraj Bhatia, a video of a little baby jamming with his family member has left netizens in complete awe. In the video, we can see the cutie boy singing 'Oh Ho' every time the hook line point comes in the song Jihne Mera Dil Luteya. Originally crooned by Jazzy B, the same was also used in the film Jawaani Jaaneman featuring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F. The cute boy going 'Oh Ho' with excitement as he croons the song will leave you smiling.

Take a look:

Several users commented on the viral video and loved the energy of the little one. A user wrote, "Omg!!! Cupcake." Another wrote, "Full on expressions cutiepiee Shivji bless U always." Amid the pandemic, many such baby videos are taking over the internet and spreading positivity amid the worrisome times.

Meanwhile, amid the COVID 19 second wave, several states have imposed lockdown like curbs to control the number of cases that are going up. At the same time, the COVID 19 vaccination is now open for all above the age of 18. Even Bollywood stars like Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and others are doing their bit in helping out people amid their calls for help while battling COVID 19.

