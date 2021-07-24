Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Mirabai Chanu wins India’s first medal; Bags a silver in weightlifting

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which have been creating a lot of buzz across the world for a while, have finally begun. And while several countries have been participating in the games in the prestigious event, the first day has come with a moment of pride for India. This happened after India’s Mirabai Chanu went on to win a silver medal in women’s 49 kg weightlifting. To note, this happens to be the country’s first medal for India in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Meanwhile, China’s Hou Zhihui had grabbed the gold medal.

It is indeed a proud moment for the entire nation as Mirabai went on to create a history by becoming the first Indian weightlifter to win the silver medal at the Olympic Games. Celebrating the proud moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his best wishes to Mirabai Chanu for his win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Sharing a pic with her on micro blogging site Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020.”

Take a look at PM Modi’s tweet for Mirabai Chanu:

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021

On the other hand, several Bollywood celebs have taken to social media, to share their happiness over this proud moment and congratulated Mirabai Chanu for the achievement. Filmmaker Reema Kagti tweeted, “Congratulations #MirabaiChanu You made us all proud”. Farhan Akhtar also tweeted, “Congratulations #MirabaiChanu .. Second place medal #TokyoOlympics2021 #Weightlifting”.

Here’s a look at Bollywood celebs congratulating Mirabai Chanu:

What an outstanding opening by #MirabaiChanu! First time ever India's secured a medal on the first day of Tokyo Olympics. A promising start. #Weightlifting#Cheers4India #silver pic.twitter.com/iUQctCFluP — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) July 24, 2021