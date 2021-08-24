Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: PM Narendra Modi cheers for team India during the opening ceremony

Tokyo Paralympic has begun! On Tuesday morning, Indian para-athletes consisting of shooters, swimmers, archers, javelin throwers reached Tokyo for the big game. Javelin maestro Tek Chand stepped in as the flag bearer at the opening ceremony as he replaced Thangavelu Mariyappan, Rio 2016 gold medal winner, who was put into quarantine after he came in close contact with a COVID positive person during his flight to Tokyo. The Paralympic Games will be held between August 24 to September 05.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent at beginning of the Paralympics Games. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said that the country is proud of all the athletes representing the nation at the Paralympics. He also wrote, “Best of luck India! I am sure our Paralympics contingent will give their best and inspire others.” India will be represented by 54 para-athletes, the biggest ever contingent in the history of the Games. The athletes will compete across nine para-sports including – Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Canoeing, Shooting, Swimming, Powerlifting, Table Tennis, and Taekwondo.

Best of luck India! I am sure our #Paralympics contingent will give their best and inspire others. pic.twitter.com/XEXXp4EzFc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2021

Apart from PM, India skipper Virat Kohli also poured good wishes to the Indian contingent. "Sending my best wishes and support to India contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics. I am cheering for each one of you and I am sure you will make us proud. #TeamIndia #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020," tweeted Kohli.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also cheered for Team India. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka penned, “Go team India. Wishing all the athletes all the best for the Tokyo Paralympics.” Among others, the women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal and men's skipper Manpreet Singh also extended their wishes to the Indian team. Sending my best wishes and support to the contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics. I am cheering for each one of you and I am sure you will make us proud. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 23, 2021