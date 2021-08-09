Tokyo Olympics 2020: Amul dedicates doodle to Indian women's hockey team for brilliant performance

Though Indian women’s hockey team did not win a medal at Olympics 2020, their brilliant performance caught the nation’s attention. The team fought all the odds and made the country proud by doing the unthinkable in women's hockey. To appreciate and motivate the team, Amul, on Monday, dedicated a wonderful doodle to the Women's hockey team. The illustration read, “Kudos to our Kudis! Does India Proud” Sharing the post, Amul wrote, “Topical: Our women’s hockey team did themselves proud in Tokyo!”.

If you’re regular on social media and follow Amul, you are probably no stranger to the witty and amazing doodles shared by the dairy brand on social media. Ever since the Olympics began, Amul has been sharing doodles appreciating Indian athletes' outstanding performances at Tokyo 2020. Unfortunately, Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics by 3-4. The Indian side lost out on the bronze medal in the match that was neck to neck against Great Britain.

Take a look:

Despite finishing 4th, Twitter backed the Indian's Women Hockey team. Many politicians and celebrities took to social media to laud the girls. Shah Rukh Khan was among the first to cheer up the players as he lauded their effort in a tweet. On the other hand, Haryana CM ML Khattar announced a reward of Rs 50 Lakh each for the 9 players from Haryana of the Indian Women's Hockey team. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to laud the effort and performance by the Women's Hockey Team.

