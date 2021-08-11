Tokyo Olympics 2020: Bhangra performed in Amritsar to welcome Indian Men's & Women's Hockey team; WATCH

Every Indian's heart is beaming with pride after the Tokyo Olympics 2020. It was a successful Olympic Games with the highest-ever tally of 7 medals from Tokyo. It goes without saying that India was waiting with bated breath to welcome all their big stars who have not only made our country proud but proved that we are not less than anyone. Even though we did not win in all the sports, but the efforts and performance of our athletes still make us all proud. Social media is flooded with pictures and videos of Indians welcoming their stars with huge pomp and show. Well, one such grand welcome was held for the Indian men and women hockey team in Amritsar, and we bet even you would feel like dancing looking at the performers do bhangra for them.

Yes! You heard that right. There was a grand performance for the Indian men and women hockey team as the performers danced to the tunes of Bhangra. Taking to their Twitter handle, ANI posted a video of this performance and wrote, "Performers dance to the tune of Bhangra as they welcome Indian men & women hockey players in Amritsar. 'Many people are dancing in happiness for their return. Everyone's ready to welcome them,' says Harjinder, men's hockey team player Gurjant Singh's uncle."

Take a look:

#WATCH | Performers dance to the tune of Bhangra as they welcome Indian men & women hockey players in Amritsar "Many people are dancing in happiness for their return. Everyone's ready to welcome them," says Harjinder, men's hockey team player Gurjant Singh's uncle pic.twitter.com/RxBYuTarO4 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

Not only this, Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee awarded Rs 1 crore to the Indian men's hockey team that won the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Also, president Bibi Jagir Kaur felicitated members of the Indian men's hockey team.

Reportedly, District collector of Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Khaira said, “This is a matter of pride for us that our team has won the bronze medal after 40 years. We will take them to the Golden Temple then we'll escort them home. This is a small gesture from us. They all deserve it.”

Indeed, The hockey team has made us all proud, and each and every Indian is beaming with joy today.

