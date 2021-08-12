Tokyo Olympics 2020: Bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain gets a warm welcome at Guwahati airport; See Pics

The Indian athletes went on to leave the nation beaming with immense pride with their performance at the recently held Tokyo Olympics 2020. Be it the Indian men’s hockey team, badminton star PV Sindhu, weightlifting champion Mirabai Chanu, wrestling stars Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, javelin star Neeraj Chopra etc, these athletes have left no stone unturned to make the nation proud and give their best at the ground. Amid this, Lovlina Borgohain has also been making the headlines post her triumph at the prestigious event.

For the uninitiated, Lovlina had won a bronze medal in boxing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and this has left everyone proud. In fact, as Lovlina has reached Guwahati airport today, the star athlete received a warm welcome by the state government. The Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has received the star boxer at the airport and greeted Lovlina with a bouquet and a gamosa (the Assamese scarf). This isn’t all. According to media reports, Sarma has also offered the post of DSP to Lovlina. Besides, a road in Guwahati will be named after her while a stadium will be constructed in her name in her home town Golaghat.

Take a look at pics of Lovlina’s welcome:

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma offers the post of DSP to #Tokyo2020 bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain. A road in Guwahati will be named after the boxer. A stadium will be constructed in her name in her home town Golaghat. Her coach will be given Rs 10 Lakhs. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/oMUouOYA6I — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Earlier, athletes like Mirabai Chanu, who had won a silver medal at the event and Neeraj Chopra, who got India’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 had also received a grand welcome post their return after a glorious stint at the sports event.

