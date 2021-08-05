Tokyo Olympics 2020: Haryana CM announces Rs 4 crore reward for wrestler Ravi Kumar Dhaiya

India had yet another historic day today at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya bagged a silver medal for India in wrestling at the international multi-sport event. Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya went down fighting against Zavur Uguev of Russia to settle for a silver medal in men's freestyle 57kg. Though it was a tough fight, Dahiya walked with his head held high. Ever since the win, the congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for Dahiya.

Proud of his big achievement, the Haryana government heaped rewards on wrestler Ravi Dahiya after he scripted history. The Manohar Lal Khattar government said that Dahiya would be awarded Rs 4 crore apart from a Class 1 government job. Not only this, the champion wrestler would also get a plot of land anywhere in the state at 50 per cent concession as per the Haryana government's policy. A tweet shared by ANI also stated that the Haryana government has announced an indoor stadium for wrestling to be constructed at his village Nahri.

Politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and many more applauded the Olympic hero. PM Modi's tweet read, "Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments.”

While President Kovind tweeted, "India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning Silver. You came back into bouts from very difficult situations & won them. Like a true champion, you demonstrated your inner strength too. Congratulations for exemplary wins & bringing glory to India.”

