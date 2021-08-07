Tokyo Olympics 2020: Haryana CM Khattar to give 6 crore, Class 1 category job to Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra

He came, he threw, and he conquered!!

On Saturday, the 23-year-old old farmer’s son from Haryana produced a second-round throw of 87.58 m in the Javelin throw finals to stun the athletics world and bag a gold medal for India. Ever since the big win, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the ‘Olympic Hero’. In view of the achievement, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar heaped rewards on Neeraj Chopra.

CM Khattar announced Rs 6 crore and a class I category job. Besides that, he will be given a plot with 50% concession. A building a Centre of Excellence for athletes will also be constructed in Panchkula and Neeraj will be given a choice to be the head of it if he wishes to. No doubt, Neeraj has left billions proud today. Star javelin thrower ended India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics. He became the second-ever Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics.

Earlier, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also praised Neeraj for the big win at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Wishes also came in from Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many more. Most of them took to their social media handles and penned congratulatory messages.

Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics. Neeraj joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winner in the sports arena. Today’s performance of Neeraj Chopra will surely be remembered forever.