Tokyo Olympics 2020: India’s Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Men’s Final in first attempt

Here is a piece of great news coming in straight from the Tokyo Olympics 2020. After celebrating the spirits of the Indian men and women's hockey team, here is a reason for some more celebration. India's Neeraj Chopra has entered the finals of the javelin throw, and that too in his first attempt. Yes! You heard that right; Chopra on Wednesday stunned everyone with his 'perfect throw' and said that he would need the same performance with a higher score to be in contention for India's maiden track-and-field medal at the Olympic games.

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian javelin thrower to enter the finals of the Games with a big throw of 86.65m that put him on the top of the Group A qualification. In his first attempt, he took just a few seconds to make that cut, sending the spear well past the direct qualifying mark of 83.50m. "I am at my first Olympic Games, and I feel very good. In the warm-up, my performance wasn't so good, but then (in the qualifying round) my first throw had a good angle and was a perfect throw," Chopra said after his event.

This performance of Neeraj Chopra would go down as one of the best performances by an Indian in the Olympics. He finished ahead of gold-medal favourite and 2017 world champion Johannes Vetter of Germany.

Well, PV Sindhu's and Mirabai Chanu's recent big win in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has made every Indian proud. We are sure that every Indian is keeping their fingers crossed for more wins.

ALSO READ: Olympics 2020: Netizens compare coach Sjoerd Marijne to SRK’s Kabir Khan post Indian women's hockey team’s win