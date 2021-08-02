Tokyo Olympics 2020: India women's hockey team create history as they beat Australia to advance to semi final

India witnessed another major triumph on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as they stunned Australia and caused their shock exit at the women's hockey quarter-final. The women in blue went all out to defeat the team in yellow and green and showed igreat determination and focus int the game's four quarters. This indeed is a massive Olympic triumph for India's women's hockey team and a huge upset for World No 2 Australia who were touted to be a top notch team.

It was India's Gurjit Kaur who scored a winning goal off a penalty corner. The goal in the first half of the game gave India the lead against the world No. 2 Australian team in Tokyo. In the second half of the game, India defended brilliantly and did not allow the Aussies to penetrate through the spaces on field.

The Indian women's hockey team have scripted history as this will be their first ever Olympic semi-final. For India, this has been the third Olympics after 1980 and 2016 and the team is already in the top four. For the unversed, both men and women hockey teams are now in the semifinals for the first time ever.

Ambrosia Malone of Team Australia and Monika and Neha Neha of Team India battle for a loose ball during the Women's Quarterfinal match between Australia and India on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Apart from hockey, PV Sindhu also scripted history on Sunday as she became the first Indian female athlete to win two olympic medals. The ace shuttler bagged a bronze after losing out on her semi-final match.

