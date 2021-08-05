Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Men's hockey team bring home bronze medal; Big win after 41 years

As we all know, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has kick-started, and the excitement has gotten everyone on the edge of their seats. Well, a piece of great news is coming in straight from the Olympic ground. It is another big win for India as our men's hockey team has won a bronze medal. Yes! You heard it right, the Indian men's hockey team has defeated Germany and won the bronze medal. Well, Indian hockey has won a medal after 41 long years. Yes, it has been that long since Indian hockey has brought any medal home.

It is a moment of pride and happiness for all the Indians, and we are sure that every Indian must be jumping with joy. Taking to their Twitter handle, ANI shared the news of this glorious win. They wrote, "#TokyoOlympics| Indian men's Hockey team brings #Bronze medal home after they beat Germany, 5-4." Wishes are pouring in from every corner, and it indeed is a historic day for us. Even PM Narendra Modi could not contain his excitement and tweeted a congratulatory message for the Indian Men's hockey team. He wrote, "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team."

Take a look:

#TokyoOlympics | Indian men's Hockey team brings #Bronze medal home after they beat Germany, 5-4 pic.twitter.com/KzkIv1skNc — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021 Before the Indian men's hockey team's big win, everyone was rejoicing PV Sindhu's bronze medal win, and before that, Mirabai Chanu's win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

But for now, let us all enjoy this victory. Congratulations, Indian men’s hockey team!

