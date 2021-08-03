Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian men's hockey team loses to Belgium; PM Modi praises the team for their efforts

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 has kick-started in full swing, and our Indian athletes have been making us proud. In a recent hockey match today, the Indian men's hockey team was defeated by Belgium in a closely contested semi-final match. Belgium defeated India 5-2, which saw the Belgium team creating chances with penalty corners and converting them into goals. Well, India still holds a chance to win a bronze medal, and men's hockey team is gearing up for the match, which will be held on Thursday.

India will lock horns in the bronze medal match on Thursday with the loser of the game Australia and Germany. The Indian boys started well and looked to keep up the good work but lost the tempo slightly in the last quarter, and that is where the boys from Belgium capitalised. Belgium started on a strong note as it scored the first goal by Luypaert in the second minute of the play. However, Harmanpreet Singh scored the first goal for India and also helped in equalizing the scoreline.

Taking to his Twitter account, PM Narendra Modi praised the Indian men’s hockey team. He wrote, “Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours. India is proud of our players.”

Take a look:

Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours. India is proud of our players. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2021

Well, recently, PV Sindhu made India proud by winning a bronze medal in the women's singles badminton. Before her, Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the women's 49kg category.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi's reply after PV Sindhu confesses to not eating ice cream before Tokyo Olympics goes viral