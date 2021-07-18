Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian women athletes receive heroic welcome at Delhi airport ahead of their departure

The Olympics will be held in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8. Athletes were seen at the Delhi airport as they head for the international multi-sport event.

After a wait of one long year, the biggest sports event Olympics is finally going to happen. The international multi-sport event will be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Originally it was scheduled to take place from 24 July to 9 August 2020 but the event was postponed in March 2020 due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The event will be held with no spectators. Indian athletes have started arriving in Tokyo for the upcoming sports event. A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be taking part.

Amid this, the Indian women team video leaving for Tokyo has gone viral. The video shows women athletes entering the airport with a smile. They were clad in their uniform and people were cheering for them. Indira Gandhi International Airport was resonating with sounds of claps and plenty of good wishes for them. The video has gained huge likes and it is trending. Until now, athletes from eight archery disciplines, badminton, table tennis, hockey, judo, gymnastics, swimming, and weightlifting, have boarded the flight to Tokyo.

The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Sports Authority of India. “With pride in our hearts & best wishes in our minds, let us send off our #Tokyo2020 bound contingent to Japan They have worked hard for this moment, let's come together & encourage them.”

Check the tweet here:

With pride in our hearts & best wishes in our minds, let us send off our #Tokyo2020 bound contingent to Japan They have worked hard for this moment, let's come together & encourage them. #Cheer4India @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @WeAreTeamIndia @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/yfSeVVtZjw — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 17, 2021

To note, the Olympic Games are the world's foremost sports competition with more than 200 nations participating. It is held every four years, alternating between the Summer and Winter Olympics every two years in the four years.

