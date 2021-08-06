Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Women's Hockey team finishes 4th, loses bronze medal to Great Britain

Friday ended with heartbreak for many Indians as the Women's Hockey Team lost to Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics match by 3-4. The Indian Women's Hockey team lost out on the bronze medal in the match against Great Britain and finished 4th at the Tokyo Olympics. In a match that was neck to neck and close, the Indian Women's Hockey team, led by Rani Rampal, put in all their might to level up. However, in the end, they went down to Great Britain by 3-4 at the end of the 4 quarters of the game.

ANI tweeted, "Indian Women's Hockey team loses to Great Britain, 4-3 in the Bronze Medal match." As soon as the result was declared, reactions from the family members of the Women's Team players started coming in. As per ANI, Rani Rampal's father told them, "This is not a defeat but a win for the effort put in by the women's hockey team. Rani will be welcomed happily on her return. The women's hockey team will insipire many girls in future." On the other hand, mother of Neha Goyal, a player in the team was seen getting emotional after the Indian team lost the match.

#TokyoOlympics | Indian Women's Hockey team loses to Great Britain, 4-3 in the Bronze Medal match pic.twitter.com/N0UCQNe22m — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

Haryana | This is not a defeat but a win for the effort put in by the women's hockey team. Rani will be welcomed happily on her return. The women's hockey team will insipire many girls in future: Father of Rani Rampal, Indian women's hockey team captain #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/Acp7wBHtUt — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

#Olympics | Hockey player Neha Goyal's mother gets emotional as the Indian women's team loses to Great Britain in the Bronze medal match Winning and losing is a part of the game. I am sure the team will win again, says her mother pic.twitter.com/JP5uT4KPBf — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

Despite finishing 4th, Twitter backed the Indian's Women Hockey team and many celebs took to social media to laud the girls. Shah Rukh Khan was among the first to cheer up the players as he lauded their effort in a tweet. On the other hand, Haryana CM ML Khattar announced a reward of Rs 50 Lakh each for the 9 players from Haryana of the Indian Women's Hockey team. He told ANI, "We will award Rs 50 lakhs each to the nine members of the Olympics women's hockey team who are from Haryana. I congratulate the Indian team for their praiseworthy performance at #TokyoOlympics."

We will award Rs 50 lakhs each to the nine members of the Olympics women's hockey team who are from Haryana. I congratulate the Indian team for their praiseworthy performance at #TokyoOlympics: Haryana CM ML Khattar pic.twitter.com/Aa0J607YL3 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to laud the effort and performance by the Women's Hockey Team. He wrote, "We will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team. We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team."

We will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

On the Indian side, Gurjit Kaur and Vandana Katariya scored the goals for the team. However, Great Britain skipper Hollie Pearne Webb scored the equaliser to level the score after the Indian Women's Hockey team had taken the lead by 3-2 in the match.

