Tokyo Olympics 2020: Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra gets first gold medal for India

The ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 has witnessed a proud moment for every Indian across the world today. While Bajrang Punia has secured a bronze medal in free style wrestling today, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has won a gold medal for the nation. To note, this happens to be India’s first gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 and it has left every Indian beaming with immense pride. To note, Neeraj has won the match with a stupendous throw of 87.58 meters in the first attempt.

The news of Neeraj’s iconic triumph has sent down a wave of celebration across the nation. In fact, videos of his home town in Panipat has surfaced on internet wherein people have been celebrating his triumph with slogans of Vande Matram. Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind has also hailed Neeraj’s win in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He said, “Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra! Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first-ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations”.

Take a look at ANI’s tweet for Neeraj Chopra:

#WATCH live from javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's residence in Panipat, Haryana Chopra wins gold at #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/0kj0q2Pruu — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sung praises for Neeraj for his exceptional performance. He tweeted, “History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020”

Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for this historic win from Team Pinkvilla.

