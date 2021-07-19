Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mary Kom to PV Sindhu, here's India's contingent for Badminton, Boxing & Shooting

With just a few days away for the Tokyo Olympics to finally kick off, we decided to round up the list of athletes that will be presenting India in different sports.

With global sporting events like football and cricket coming to an end, the Olympic fever is set to kick in this week as the Covid 19-hit Tokyo Olympics 2020 begins on 23 July, Friday. Spread across three weeks almost, the games will see athletes competing for several medal events until 8 August in the Japan's capital of Tokyo. To represent India, a 228-strong contingent is headed for Tokyo. Of the 228, a record-high 119 athletes will be competing across various sports.

There are 67 male and 52 female athletes who will push hard and give their best to make India proud. With just a few days away for the Tokyo Olympics to finally kick off, we decided to round up the list of athletes that will be presenting India in different sports. For today, let's take a look at Badminton, Boxing & Shooting.

Badminton

Four talented badminton players will fight it out on court as India will pin its hopes on a sport that has only seen an upward boom over the last few years. The four-member badminton team includes B Sai Praneeth (Men’s Singles), PV Sindhu (Women’s Singles) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty (Men’s Doubles).

Boxing

A major sport where India can expect a podium finish is boxing. This time, India is fielding a nine-member team including world champion Mary Kom who will most likely be getting into the ring for her last Olympics. While Mary Kom will represent the country in the 51Kg category, rest of the contingent are placed in different categories.

Women boxers include Simranjit Kaur (60Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69Kg) and Pooja Rani (75Kg). Whereas, the men’s contingent includes Amit Panghal (52Kg), Manish Kaushik (63Kg), Vikas Krishnan (69Kg), Ashish Kumar (75Kg) and Satish Kumar (91KG+).

Shooting

Over the last decade or so, India's rise in shooting has been consistent. Fielding a large squad, the shooting team is an extremely talented one with Skeet shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan, 45, being the oldest athlete in the overall Indian contingent.

The men's squad includes: Divyansh Singh Panwar & Deepak Kumar (10m Air Rifle), Saurabh Chaudhary & Abhishek Verma (10m Air Pistol), Sanjeev Rajput & Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (50m Rifle 3 Position), Angad Vir Singh Bajwa & Mairaj Ahmad Khan (Skeet).

Whereas, the women's squad includes: Manu Bhaker & Yashaswini Singh Deswal (10m Air Pistol), Apurvi Chandela & Elevenil Valarivan (10m Air Rifle), Manu Bhaker & Rahi Sarnobat (25m Sports Pistol), Anjum Moudgil & Tejaswini Sawant (50m Rifle 3 Position).

The 10m Air Rifle Mixed Squad will see Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan and Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil team up.

As for the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Squad will see Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma & Yashaswini Singh Deswal team up.

India will participate in 18 sport disciplines which is the highest ever for the country.

