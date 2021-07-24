Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mirabai Chanu’s family, neighbours cheer as she bags silver medal; WATCH

The nation is in a celebratory mode today. On July 24, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won India its first medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. She bagged a silver medal in the women’s 49 kg category. The social media is abuzz with congratulatory messages for the young athlete. Mirabai Chanu has surely made us proud. Amid the celebrations, a heartwarming video has started doing rounds on the internet. The video is of none other than Chanu’s family and neighbours' first ‘priceless’ reaction to her big achievement.

In the video shared by the news agency, ANI, the family of the weightlifter burst into celebrations as they watch her win the silver medal for India. The video has gone viral and the numbers of likes are only increasing on it. A twitter user wrote, “Priceless moments for the family and relatives!”. Another user shared the video and captioned, “Congratulations”. “Watching the person lifting his hands and synchronosing with the sportsperson makes the spirit high. That is the way of adding strength. That should be our nature,” expressed a third.

Speaking of the achievement, a relative of Mirabai Chanu told the new agency, “We are very happy today. This is a result of her hard work. India and Manipur are proud of her," says her relative in Imphal”. Chanu’s parents Saikhom Tombi and Saikhom Kriti also expressed happiness and said that they were expecting her to win a gold medal, but they are anyway happy with her achievement. “She has made us and the whole country proud of her,” they said.

Take a look:

#WATCH | Manipur: Family and neighbours of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu burst into celebrations as they watch her win the #Silver medal for India in Women's 49kg category. #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/F2CjdwpPDc — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

Mirabai Chanu also issued a statement after winning the medal for India. See HERE.

Mirabai Chanu lifted a total weight of 202 kg to win the silver medal. The gold medal was won by China's Hou Zhihui.

Also Read: Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Mirabai Chanu wins India’s first medal; Bags a silver in weightlifting