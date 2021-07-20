Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra to Sania Mirza, India's contingent for Athletics, Tennis, Archery & others

Today, we rounded up India's athletes who will be competing in sports like archery, tennis, table tennis, sailing, judo, gymnastics, tennis and athletics among others. Check it out.

With just three days left for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to kick off, excitement among fans on social media has been palpable. India's contingent has already reached Tokyo, settled in and started prep for their events that will start on 24 July. The opening ceremony will take place on Friday, 23 July, and India's Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh and Bajrang Punia will be the tricolour's flag bearers.

On Monday, we brought to you India's contingent for badminton, boxing and shooting. Today, we have rounded up India's athletes who will be competing in sports like archery, tennis, table tennis, sailing, judo, gymnastics, tennis and athletics among others. Take a look at the list of athletes that will be presenting India in different sports:

Archery

If there is one sport that India can definitely expect a gold, it is archery. The 27-year-old Deepika Kumari from Ranchi is currently World No 1 and recently bagged three gold medals at the archery 2021 Paris World Cup. While Deepika Kumari is India's only female hopeful in archery, the men's team will be represented by Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Praveen Jadhav.

Athletics (Men's Team)

Fielding one of the biggest contingents among others sports, India's athletics team includes 27 athletes in the track and field events. A big favourite is javelin throw 23-year-old athlete Neeraj Chopra who had bagged a gold at the Commonwealth Games 2018 and at the Asian Games in 2018. Alongside Neeraj is Shivpal Singh in the same category.

Apart from these two, the men's team includes Amol Jacob, Rajiv Arokia, Muhammed Anas, Naganathan Pandi and Noah Nirmal Tom for the 4x400m Relay.

300m Steeple Chase: Avinash Sable

400m Hurdles: MP Jabir

Long Jump: M Shreeshankar

Shot Put: Tejinderpal Singh Toor

20km Walk: Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla

50km Walk: Gurpreet Singh

Athletics (Women's Team)

100m & 200m: Dutee Chand

Discus Throw: Kamalpreet Kaur, Seema Antil Punia

Javelin Throw: Annu Rani

20km Walk: Bhawna Jat & Priyanka Goswami

4x400 Mixed Relay: Sarthak Bambri, Alex Antony, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan and Dhanlakshmi Sekhar

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza

Fencing

CA Bhavani Devi (Sabre)

Golf

India's golf team includes Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane and 23-year-old Aditi Ashok who plays in the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour.

Gymnastics

While India's gymnast star Dipa Karmakar failed to qualify for Tokyo Olympics, 26-year-old Pranati Nayak will be taking forward India's hope's.

Judo

Extra light weight 48Kg category: Sushila Devi and Likmabam

Rowing

Men’s light weight double sculls category: Arjun Jut and Arvind Singh

Sailing

Vishnu Saravan, KC Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar, Nethra Kumanan

Table Tennis

Men’s Singles: Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan

Women’s Singles: Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee

Mixed Doubles: Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal

Weightlifting

Mirabal Chanu

Tennis

India's star tennis player Sania Mirza will be taking to the courts with 28-year-old Ankita Raina in the Women’s Doubles.

Back in 2016 at Rio, the country managed to get a total of six medals. This year, India will participate in 18 sport disciplines which is the highest ever for the country and hope to increase its medal tally.

