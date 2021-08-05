Tokyo Olympics 2020: Punjab Government announces reward of Rs 1 crore each to Indian men’s hockey team players

The ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 have managed to keep the audience on the edge of seats and the way Indian sportspersons are performing has filled the nation with pride. While many of our athletes have managed to secure a medal in the Tokyo Olympics this year, the nation witnessed another big win after the Indian men’s hockey team defeated Germany and won a bronze medal. It is an iconic win for the Indian team as the Indian team has won a medal after 41 years.

And while it is an overwhelming moment for the entire nation, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from people from all walks of life. Clearly, the nation is hailing the stupendous game of the players of the Indian men’s hockey team. Amid this, the Punjab government has announced a reward for our players. The Punjab government will be giving Rs 1 crore cash to each player of the Indian men’s hockey team. The Government of Punjab shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “On rewriting history by Indian men's hockey team in #Olympics as they claimed a bronze after 41 years, defeating strong team of Germany with 5-4, Sports and Youth Services Minister @iRanaSodhi announced that Punjab govt would bestow state hockey players with ₹1 Crore each.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated the Indian men’s hockey team for their historic win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He tweeted, “Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team.”

