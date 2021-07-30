Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindu enters Semi finals; Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia extend congratulations

Indian badminton powerhouse PV Sindhu, on Friday, July 30, made the entire nation proud by continuing her winning streak at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Defeating Japan’s Akane Yamagyuchi, PV Sindhu has now entered the Semi-finals of the tournament. This has also brought the athlete closer to winning her second Olympic medal. PV Sindhu’s sheer display of perseverance and hardwork has sent social media abuzz. Amidst this, even Bollywood stars took to social media to pay tribute to the badminton player.

Anushka Sharma, the wife of cricketer Virat Kohli, took to her Instagram space and wrote, “We’re so proud of you PV Sindhu. Congratulations on advancing to the semis!”. On the other hand, soon mommy-to-be Neha Dhupia spent her Friday afternoon watching the athlete’s match. In one story, the Roadies gang leader said that it’s a great afternoon for the entire country, in another she captured the badminton champion’s unfiltered reaction post winning the match.

Take a look:

The Ishqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor enunciated “Congratulations PV Sindhu on securing a place in the semi-finals. We are so proud of you”. Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni hailed the ‘Beast mode’ of the badminton powerhouse while expressing her happiness. Speaking of the match, it wasn’t an easy one to win as Sindhu’s opponent kept closing the gap. However, of the three sets, Sindhu won two of them and successfully entered the semi-final. With this defeat, Japan's campaign in the badminton singles competition at Tokyo Olympics 2020 is over.

