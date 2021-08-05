Tokyo Olympics 2020: Ravi Kumar Dahiya brings home silver, loses to ROC's Zavur Uguev

Ravi Kumar Dahiya has won a silver medal in the men’s 57kg freestyle event after a 4-7 loss to Russia’s Zavur Uguev in the final match in Tokyo. He becomes the second Indian wrestler to win the silver medal at the Olympic Games and a fifth wrestler to bag an Olympic medal. Before him, Sushil Kumar has won. To note, he is the reigning Asian Champion in the men’s 57kg freestyle category and a bronze medallist at the 2019 World championships.

ANI tweeted, “#TokyoOlympics | Wrestler Ravi Dahiya gets #Silver medal, loses to ROC's Zavur Uguev in men's Freestyle 57 kg final.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished him for winning silver media. His official Twitter handle tweeted, “Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments.” Two-time world championships gold medallist Zavur Uguev was too strong for the Indian wrestler and he couldn’t overpower him.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted, “Congratulations #RaviKumarDahiya for bringing home the silver medal! You are a champion. Wish you all the best #Teamindia.” Check tweet here:

In the pre-quarters and quarters, he had defeated Colombia Oscar Eduardo and Gerogi Valentinov of Bulgaria. In the finals, he was up against Sanayev. Freestyle wrestling is a style of martial art wrestling. Earlier in the day, the Indian men’s hockey team defeated Germany and won a bronze medal after 41 years. The nation is celebrating this iconic win.

