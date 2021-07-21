Tokyo Olympics 2020: Vinesh Phogat to Sajan Prakash, see India's contingent for Wrestling, Swimming & Hockey

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is inching closer and just two days left for the official opening ceremony to kick off. Athletes from around the world have already reached the Olympic village in Tokyo and several have kickstarted training and prepping for the big day. For the last two days, we have been bringing to you a list of all the Indian athletes that will be competing in various sports. From archery and judo to gymnastics and boxing.

Today, for the last lot, let's take a look at all athletes who will be fighting it out to raise the Indian flag higher in hockey, wrestling and swimming. Check it out:

Swimming

Men’s Squad: Sajan Prakash (200m butterfly) and Srihari Nataraj (100m backstroke).

Women’s Squad: Maana Patel (100m backstroke)

Wrestling

India's wrestlers have only improved their game every time they have stepped onto the mat. But this time Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, of the total 7 wrestlers, are one of the most popular ones touted to get India a podium finish.

Men’s Squad: Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Freestyle, 57kg), Bajrang Punia (Freestyle, 65kg), Deepak Punia (Freestyle, 86kg).

Women’s Squad: Seema Bisla (Freestyle, 50kg), Vinesh Phogat (Freestyle 53kg), Anshu Malik (Freestyle 57kg), Sonam Malik (Freestyle 62kg).

Hockey

India will be looking at ending its Olympic medal drought in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. India last won a medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics where it came first and currently ranks fourth in the world. With the Olympic squad, one of the best in recent years, looks like India will definitely be aiming for a podium finish.

Men’s Squad

Goalkeeper: PR Sreejesh

Defence: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit

Forwards: Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, and Mandeep Singh.

Women’s Squad

Goalkeeper: Savita,

Defence: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambham, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete

Forwards: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya and Sharmila Devi.

Back in 2016 at Rio, the country managed to get a total of six medals. This year, India will participate in 18 sport disciplines which is the highest ever for the country and hope to increase its medal tally.

