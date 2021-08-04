Tokyo Olympics 2020: Wrestlers Deepak Punia, Ravi Dahiya advance to semi finals; Taapsee Pannu lauds them

Wednesday began on a high note for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics as two of our Wrestlers Deepak Punia (86 KG) and Ravi Dahiya (57 KG) moved into the semi-finals in their respective weight categories after defeating their opponents. First, Deepak Punia took on Ekerekeme Agiomor of Nigeria and defeated him in the 86 Kg category to move into the quarter finals. Keeping up with his performance, he further defeated Zushen Lin of China in men's freestyle wrestling in 86 KG category to move into the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Ravi Dahiya also managed to keep up the good performance as he defeated Georgi Vangelov of Bulgaria in men's 57 KG freestyle wrestling 1/4 and confirmed a slot in the semi finals for India. ANI tweeted, "#TokyoOlympics: Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya beats Georgi Vangelov in men's freestyle (57kg) 1/4 Final to move into semis." On the other hand, for Deepak Punia, ANI shared, "#TokyoOlympics: Indian wrestler Deepak Punia beats Zushen Lin of China in men's freestyle (86kg )1/4 Final to move into semis."

Take a look:

#TokyoOlympics: Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya beats Georgi Vangelov in men's freestyle (57kg) 1/4 Final to move into semis pic.twitter.com/oruRARGBK8 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

#TokyoOlympics: Indian wrestler Deepak Punia beats Zushen Lin of China in men's freestyle (86kg )1/4 Final

to move into semis pic.twitter.com/sj6si2Klwh — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

As soon as the news broke, reactions began coming in from citizens in India. Actress Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to laud both wrestlers. Reacting to a news piece about Deepak's win, Taapsee wrote, "Also !!!!! Our men in some solid action I say!" Further, she reacted to Ravi Dahiya's win at Tokyo Olympics and wrote, "And we r wrestling our way through."

Take a look:

Fans also lauded the two wrestlers on Twitter as they kept hopes of a medal of over 1.2 Billion Indians alive at the Tokyo Olympics. A Twitter user wrote, "punia did something extraordinary in last few second & turned match into his favor...terrific!" Another wrote, "13:2 excellent score.. Well done.. Just one more match and a medal is assured!!"

Now, all eyes are on the two wrestlers and their semi-final matches. The nation is rooting for them on Twitter.

