Tokyo Olympics 2021: Debutant Indian boxer Pooja Rani enters quarterfinals

The Olympics is going on in Tokyo. Athletes are doing their best. India has already won its first medal. Mirabai Chanu had clinched the first medal at the Games in weightlifting when she lifted a total of 202 KGS in the Women’s 49 Kg category. Today is Day 6 and it began on a bright note as PV Sindhu won her second game to top her group and will now face Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the knockout stage. To add more, Boxer Pooja Rani won her match and she has entered quarters.

In Archery, Deepika Kumari has been qualified for the third round and will be in action on July 30. Coming back to Rani, she made her way into the quarterfinals by defeating Algeria's Ichrak Chaib in the round of 16. She won by a unanimous 5-0 decision against her 20-year-old opponent. Pooja looked calm and composed and knew exactly what she needed to do to get past an opponent. It is worth mentioning here that she has won the Asian Boxing Championship gold in May.

Her journey has been very much struggling. Her father did not want her to pursue the sport. She had mentioned in her interview with PTI, “He said that the sport was not meant for me. Boxing was pursued by aggressive people.”

Google every day shares a doodle on the cover page to encourage the athletes. The Olympic Games are the world's foremost sports competition with more than 200 nations participating. It is held every four years, alternating between the Summer and Winter Olympics every two years in the four years. The event started on 23 July and will end on August 8, 2021.

