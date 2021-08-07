Tokyo Olympics 2021: Wrestler Bajrang Punia wins Bronze medal in Men’s Freestyle 65kg

It is a great achievement and a proud moment for the nation as another medal has been won for India. The ace wrestler Bajrang Punia has earned a Bronze medal in the category of Men’s Freestyle for 65kg. He has won against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov with the score 8-0. It is a major win for the country after the heartbreak at Golf today morning.

Bajrang Punia should be proud of his achievement as he is the sixth Indian wrestler to win a medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He is a prominent wrestler and Indians had high hopes from him as he is already a three-time medalist at the World Championship and is the World No. 1 in his category.

#TokyoOlympics | Wrestler Bajrang Punia wins #Bronze medal in Men's Freestyle 65kg against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov, 8-0 (File pic) pic.twitter.com/LzMlCHxzaK — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has send his best wishes to Bajrang Punia, as he wrote, " Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy."

Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

For the unversed, he had a mixed outing on Friday as he had just had cleared past his opponent on the edge in the first round. He had defeated Ernazar Akmataliev to reach the quarter finals. He came back with his technical acumen and fueled willpower to pin down Morteza Cheka Ghiasi and enter the semi-finals. Today, he defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov with the score 8-0 and won the Bronze medal.

The Indian wrestler was the country’s best bet for winning a gold medal but unfortunately, he lost to Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the semi-finals, which ended that dream. He completely dominated the Kazakh opponent in the bronze medal match. In the 2019 World championship, he had lost to the Kazakh wrestler in the semi-finals, but this year the game was reversed.

