Tokyo Olympics: 'Chak De India' sounds galore as Indian Men's Hockey team players' families celebrate big win

Celebrations have only yet started in India as on Thursday, the Indian Men's Hockey team scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning a bronze medal after 41 years. The Indian Men's Hockey team made a massive comeback at the Olympics by defeating Germany by 5-4 and won the bronze medal for the nation. As soon as the Indian team won during the hockey match, their family members broke out in celebration. Videos of family members of players like Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh and Nilakanta Sharma dancing on the streets went viral on social media. Photos and videos from Indian Men's Hockey Team captain Manpreet Singh's family also came in where his mother and grandmother were seen dancing and celebrating with everyone.

ANI shared a video of family members of Mandeep Singh celebrating India's big win at the Tokyo Olympics. His father Ravindra Singh told ANI, "India has won medal after many years. I'm speechless over what India has achieved today." On the other hand, a video of family members of Mandeep Singh from Amritsar surfaced on social media where they were all seen dancing to 'Chak De India' song from Shah Rukh Khan starrer. The family members along with close ones from the neighbourhood celebrated Indian Men's Hockey Team's win at the Tokyo Olympics. In Imphal too, family members of Nilakanta Sharma celebrated by taking to the streets and dancing their hearts out.

#WATCH | Manipur: Family members and neighours of hockey player Nilakanta Sharma in Imphal dance as they celebrate the victory of team India in Men's Hockey. India won #Bronze medal in Men's Hockey against Germany in Tokyo #Olympics pic.twitter.com/dEF92jtNse — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

#WATCH | Punjab: Family members of hockey player Gurjant Singh in Amritsar celebrate the victory of Team India's match against Germany. India won #Bronze medal in Men's Hockey in #TokyoOlympics. This is India's first Olympic medal in hockey after 41 years. pic.twitter.com/tgmXaXMVsZ — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

#WATCH | Punjab: Hockey player Mandeep Singh's family in Jalandhar celebrate after Team India clinched #Bronze medal in Men's Hockey in #TokyoOlympics "India has won medal after many years. I'm speechless over what India has achieved today," says Mandeep's father Ravinder Singh pic.twitter.com/tQwWHnzfDS — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

Seeing the heartwarming videos, netizens also were left in a celebratory mood. A user wrote, "Must say, winning medal at Olympic that too in Hockey event is most difficult thing to do. This event has immense pressure in Olympic." Another wrote, "Simple people. Their struggles. Their achievements. The hope of Bharat."

Celebs from Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Ishaan Khatter and many more also joined in to laud the Indian Men's Hockey team for breaking the jinx at the Olympics and winning the bronze medal after 41 years. PM Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to wish the team on their big win at the Olympics.

