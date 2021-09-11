Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra fulfils his dream of taking parents on their first flight

Neeraj Chopra has been all over the news of late and rightfully so. After all, the javelin thrower had won the nation’s first gold in the recently held Tokyo Olympics and the nation has been beaming with pride ever since. And while the nation has been showering love on Neeraj for his iconic triumph, he has been overwhelmed with the love coming his way. Interestingly, Neeraj is once again making the headlines today but this time for fulfilling his dream with his parents.

Yes! Neeraj has fulfilled his dream of taking his parents on their first flight. The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist shared the news on micro-blogging site Twitter wherein he shared pics of himself and his parents boarding a flight together. His parents were evidently beaming with pride as their son fulfilled his dream. Sharing in-flight pics, Neeraj wrote, “A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight. आज जिंदगी का एक सपना पूरा हुआ जब अपने मां - पापा को पहली बार फ्लाइट पर बैठा पाया। सभी की दुआ और आशिर्वाद के लिए हमेशा आभारी रहूंगा”

Take a look at Neeraj Chopra’s tweet:

A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight. आज जिंदगी का एक सपना पूरा हुआ जब अपने मां - पापा को पहली बार फ्लाइट पर बैठा पाया। सभी की दुआ और आशिर्वाद के लिए हमेशा आभारी रहूंगा pic.twitter.com/Kmn5iRhvUf — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Neeraj has been basking in the love post his win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sung praises for Neeraj for his exceptional performance. He tweeted, “History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020”

