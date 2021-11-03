Tokyo Olympics Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain among 12 sportspersons to be awarded Khel Ratna

India witnessed a glorious run at the Tokyo Olympics this year with our sportsperson winning big at the prestigious event. While Neeraj Chopra had clinched the gold medal, Lovlina Borgohain had managed to win silver in boxing. And while they have been basking in the love coming their way post their magnificent triumph at Tokyo Olympics, they will be now be honoured with India's highest sporting honour Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for the year 2021. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports as they announced the name of 12 sportspersons for the honour.

To note, the list of sportspersons selected for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award includes Tokyo Olympics gold medallists and Paralympic Games. Apart from Neeraj and Lovlina, cricketer Mithali Raj, wrestler Ravi Kumar, seasoned hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, Para shooting player Avani Lekhara, Para athlete Sumit Antil, hockey player Manpreet Singh etc. This isn’t all. Renowned football player Sunil Chhetri will also be awarded the country’s highest sporting honour. Interestingly, he will be Indian’s first footballer to receive the honour.

Meanwhile, Lovlina has expressed his happiness about being recommended for the country's highest sporting honour to her parents. She said, “It's one of the proudest days for me as an athlete to have been recommended for the Khel Ratna award. I would like to thank Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi sir, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur sir, SAI, BFI, coaches and everyone who is part of my journey. I would like to dedicate this award to my parents. I will continue to work hard and my aim is to bring more laurels for my nation”. The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on November 13.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra fulfils his dream of taking parents on their first flight