Tokyo Olympics: Israeli duo Eden Blecher & Shelly Bobritsky shake a leg on Madhuri Dixit's 'Aaja Nachle'

The Olympics which are being held in Tokyo continue to remain in the headlines. Recently, Israeli swimmers Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky competed in the Artistic Swimming Duet Free Routine Preliminary. They performed a part of their routine to actor Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene's hit song 'Aaja Nachle' from the movie of the same name. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Indian fans are all praises for the Israeli duo and have been sharing the video from their accounts too. The film Aaja Nachle also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles. It was released in 2007 and was produced by Aditya Chopra. The film did not perform well at the box office. And the actress was also seen on the big screen after five years. She was last seen in Devdas which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Coming back to the video, one of the users tweeted, “Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE.” Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky were not able to qualify for the summit clash. To note, the artistic swimming consists of a free routine and it lasts up to 3-4 minutes. A technical routine involves five designated movements and they last a maximum of 2.50 minutes. The Olympic Games are the world's biggest sports competition with more than 200 nations participating. It is held every four years, alternating between the Summer and Winter Olympics every two years in the four years.

