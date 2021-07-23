Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi wishes dynamic Indian contingent the best; Twitterati join in to cheer for the team

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 started with a bang today in Japan and the Indian contingent was seen at the opening ceremony with athletes from across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also watched a few glimpses of the Indian contingent on TV and cheered for them. A post also was shared on his personal social media handles where he penned a note to wish the Indian athletes all the luck for the upcoming Olympic tournament. The Olympics kicked off today with an opening ceremony in a nearly empty stadium.

Sharing the wish for Team India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Come, let us all #Cheer4India!Caught a few glimpses of the @Tokyo2020 Opening Ceremony. Wishing our dynamic contingent the very best. #Tokyo2020." As soon as the Prime Minister wished the team, Citizens of the country also joined in to send love to the athletes who will be competing in various sports with champions from across the globe. Many took to Twitter to send good wishes to the athletes.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands up to cheer athletes as the Indian contingent enters Olympic Stadium in Tokyo during the opening ceremony.#TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/SUheVMAqIK — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

A citizen wrote on Twitter, "All the best to our swimming championships also .." Another wrote, "भारतीय ओलंपिक दल की जय-जयकार हो।'' Another wrote, "One dream...One aim...Our country's flag must fly high...Our country's National Anthem must sing with proud...That must be the ultimate goal of our athletes going to Tokyo Olympics...The whole world must praise our country's achievement...India must reach top position...Jai Hind!" Another user wrote, "Best wishes & blessings to the athletes of #TokyoOlympics.For the very first time, India has sent highest number of athletes in Olympic.India cheers with pride for the victory. Chak De India #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics2021."

Best wishes & blessings to the atheletes of #TokyoOlympics. For the very first time, India has sent highest number of atheletes in Olympic. India cheers with pride for the victory. Chak De India #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics2021 pic.twitter.com/YBN6Lggb2d — Vinay Prasad L R (@vinayprasadlr) July 23, 2021

One dream...One aim...Our country's flag must fly high...Our country's National Anthem must sing with proud...That must be the ultimate goal of our athletes going to Tokyo Olympics...The whole world must praise our country's achievement...India must reach top position...Jai Hind! — venkatesh kanike (@venkateshkanike) July 23, 2021

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics were postponed to this year and now, amid fears too, the games have kicked off from today. Reportedly, India is being represented by its largest ever contingent of sportspersons with over 120 athletes. It also has the highest number of female sportspersons that is 56.

