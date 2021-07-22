Tokyo Olympics: Salman Khan gives a 'victory punch' as he cheers for Indian contingent in video

The Tokyo Olympics are finally all set to begin and as the Indian contingent of athletes gears up to take on their competition, they are getting good wishes on social media from citizens. Even Bollywood is not behind in sending love to Team India and now, Salman Khan also has joined forces to send love to the Indian athletes. The Dabangg 3 superstar took to his social media handle to share a video as he cheered for 'Team India' for Tokyo Olympics.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman penned a note along with a video for the athletes of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. In the video, the Radhe star is seen clad in a casual grey tee as he sends good wishes to Team India. He wrote, "I join the campaign to support our Indian Olympic team … #Tokyo2020. I accept the challenge given by @kiren.rijiju #HumaraVictoryPunch." Salman is seen punching the screen to show his support to the players who are representing India in the Tokyo Olympics.

Take a look:

As soon as Salman shared a video, fans began pouring in wishes for the Indian contingent and sending love to the superstar as well in the comment section. A fan wrote on Twitter, "I support our Indian Olympic team #Tokyo2020." Another wrote, "Tiger ka victory punch."

Previously, actor Anil Kapoor took to social media to share a video in support of the Indian contingent that is competing in various games at the Tokyo Olympics. The Ak Vs Ak actor also shared a video in which he is seen running on the track to send good wishes to the Indian athletes.

