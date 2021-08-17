Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 54 Indian para athletes set to represent nation across nine sports.

After a great show at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 are all set to kick off next week. India clinched one of its highest ever medal hauls at the Olympics this year and is now gearing up for the Tokyo Paralympics. India will be sending a total of 54 Indian para-athletes who will participate across 9 sports.

These sports include shooting, archery, javelin throw, powerlifting and swimming among others. For the first time ever, India will makes its debut in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics. India's most promising para-athlete is javelin thrower Devendra Jhajhariya who is being touted as the country's brightest medal prospects. The Paralympics will begin on 24 August and will go on until September 5.

Take a look at the Indian para-athletes who will be competing across 9 sports:

Archery (Men’s individual)

Harvinder Singh (Recurve open)

Vive Chikara (Recurve open)

Rakesh Kumar (Compound open)

Shyam Sundar Swami (Compound open)

Archery (Women’s Individual)

Jyoti Baliyan (Compound open)

Athletics (Men’s)

Devendra Jhanjharia, Ajeet Singh, and Sundar Singh Gurjar (for Javelin Throw F-46)

Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit ( for Javelin Throw F-64)

Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, and Varun Singh Bhatti (for High Jump T-63)

Amit Kumar and Dharambir (Club Throw F-51)

Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal (High Jump T-47)

Navdeep (Javelin Throw F-41)

Sonam Rana (Shot Put F-57)

Praveen Kumar (High Jump T-64)

Yogesh Kathuniya (Discus Throw F-56)

Vinod Kumar (Discus Throw F-56)

Arvind (Shot Put F-35)

Ranjeet Bhati (Javelin Throw F-57)

Tek Chand (Javelin Throw F-54)

Arvind (Shot Put F-35)

Athletics (Women’s):

Simran (100 m T-13)

Bhagyashri Jadhav (Shot Put F-34)

Ekta Bhyan and Kashish Lakra (Club Throw F-51)

Sandi Sanjay Sagar (Men’s Javelin F-64) | Reserve

Badminton (Men):

Manoj Sarkar

Tarun Dhillon

Pramod Bhagat

Krishna Nagar

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj

Badminton (Women)

Palak Kohli, Paul Parmar (for Women’s doubles)

Para Canoeing

Prachi Yadav

Powerlifting

Men: Jaideep Deswal (Men’s 65 Kgs)

Women: Sakina Khatun (Women’s 50 Kgs)

Shooting (Men)

Manish Narwal (10 m Air Pistol)

Singhraj (10 m Air Pistol)

Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar (10 m Air Rifle Standing)

Deepak Saini (50 m Rifle Positions, 10 m Air Rifle Standing)

Deepender Singh (10 m Air Pistol)

Shooting (Women)

Avani Lekhara (10 m Air Rifle, 50 m Air Rifle)

Rubin Francis (10 m Air Pistol)

Shooting (Mixed)

Avani Lekhara, Siddharth Babu, Deepak Saini (50 m Air Rifle)

Deepak Saini, Siddharth Babu, Avani Lekhara (10 m Air Rifle)

Manish Narwal, Akash, Singhraj (50 m Pistol)

Rahul Jakhar, Akash (25 m Pistol)

Swimming

Niranjan Mukundan (50 m Butterfly)

Suyash Jadhav (200m individual medley, 50 m Butterfly)

Table Tennis

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel

Sonalben Madhubhai Patel

Taekwondo

Aruna Singh Tomar (Women’s 44-49 Kg)

