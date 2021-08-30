Tokyo Paralympics: Amul dedicates doodle to celebrate paddler Bhavinaben Patel’s historic win

The Tokyo Paralympics has witnessed some proud moments for India as our sportspersons have been grabbing attention with their splendid performances. Among all the victories, paddler Bhavinaben Patel’s triumph at the prestigious Tokyo Paralympics has been grabbing a lot of attention as she managed to win the first medal for India in table tennis. Yes! Paddler Bhavinaben Patel had managed to clinch a silver medal in table tennis as the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and the nation can’t stop hailing her terrific performance.

While everyone is singing praises for Bhavinaben Patel, Amul also celebrated her win with an adorable doodle. Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Amul shared a picture of the Amul Girl dressed as Bhavinaben and was seen posing with a silver medal across the table. One could also see a cube of Amul butter along with a table tennis racket and ball while the Amul girl enjoyed the butter. This doodle read as, “Bhawinaben! Add gold to silver” and was captioned as, “Paddler wins historic silver at Tokyo Paralympics!”

Take a look at Amul’s special post celebrating Bhavinaben Patel’s win at Tokyo Olympics:

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media and hailed Bhavinaben Patel’s win at the Tokyo Paralympics. He tweeted, “The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports. #Paralympics”. On the other hand, Kiren Rijiju also shared a video of Bhawinaben getting her silver medal and wrote, “On #NationalSportsDay India strikes the first medal at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics as Bhavina Patel won a silver medal in Table Tennis and made India proud. Congratulations #BhavinaPatel ! #Cheer4India”.

Also Read: Tokyo Paralympics: PM Narendra Modi lauds paddler Bhavinaben Patel as she enters table tennis finals