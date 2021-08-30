Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara bags Gold medal in shooting; Yogesh Kathuniya wins Silver in discus throw

It is good news for us Indians as our Paralympics athletes are shining bright in the Tokyo Paralympics. The recent names to win big at the Tokyo Paralympics are Avani Lekhara and Yogesh Kathuniya. Avani won India’s first medal in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event on Monday. Whereas, Yogesh Kathuniya won a silver medal in discus throw F56 at Tokyo Paralympics.

Reportedly, Avani won a Gold medal with a total score of 249.6 in the final, equalling the world record. She qualified for the final finishing 7th in the qualification round with a total score of 621.7. This is India’s fourth medal at the Tokyo Paralympics so far. Well, ANI took to their Twitter handle to share the news of the two wins. Sharing the news of Yogesh they wrote, “India's Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver medal in discus throw F56 at Tokyo Paralympics.” Not only this, Indian’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to their Twitter handle to congratulate the two winners. In his first tweet, he wrote, “Phenomenal performance @Avanilekhara ! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours.”

India's Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver medal in discus throw F56 at Tokyo Paralympics pic.twitter.com/T7OBqwxZ2D — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

Phenomenal performance @AvaniLekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

In the next tweet, he congratulated Yogesh Lekhara and wrote, “Outstanding performance by Yogesh Kathuniya. Delighted that he brings home the Silver medal. His exemplary success will motivate budding athletes. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours.”

Outstanding performance by Yogesh Kathuniya. Delighted that he brings home the Silver medal. His exemplary success will motivate budding athletes. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

ANI took to their Twitter handle to even share the video of Yogesh Kathuniya’s family celebrating at their residence in Bahadurgarh, Haryana as he wins a silver medal.

Take a look:

#WATCH | Family members of discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya burst into celebration as he wins silver medal in class F56 at Tokyo Paralympics, at their residence in Bahadurgarh, Haryana pic.twitter.com/vI48IKLgSl — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

ALSO READ: PICS: Delhi Metro pillars beautified with graffiti of Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu & others