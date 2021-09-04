Tokyo Paralympics: Haryana govt announces Rs 6 crore for Manish Narwal, Rs 4 crore for Singhraj Adhana

Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana clinched the gold and silver medal respectively at Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday. According to a report in ANI, the Haryana government announced a reward of Rs 6 crore for Manish Narwal and Rs 4 crore for Singhraj Adhana for bagging the silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics. Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana bagged gold and silver medal for India in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final at Asaka Shooting Range.

19-year-old Manish created a Paralympics record as he cumulated 218.2 points to clinch the yellow metal while Singhraj grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points. The Indian shooters made India proud with their big win. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi praised Narwal and said his winning the gold medal is a special moment for Indian sports. "Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para," tweeted PM Modi. Take a look: Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para. pic.twitter.com/gGHUXnetWA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur also tweeted, "India strikes GOLD. Manish Narwal what a fabulous victory! Congratulations on also holding the World Record in this category! Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final. score of 218.2. New Paralympics Record."

"It's raining Medals for India. 15th medal for #IND ! 'Superb Singhraj' has created history by winning the SILVER. P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final with 216.7 points. 2nd medal at the games," he further said in a tweet.