Tokyo Paralympics: Neeraj Chopra urges people to support Indian Paralympians as they shine at the event

The ongoing Tokyo Paralympics is coming with proud moments every day as the Indian athletes are leaving no stone unturned to win hearts with their performances. Each day is creating a new record at the ongoing prestigious event. While Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara were seen winning a gold medal in Men’s javelin throw F64 and Women's 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1 respectively at the Tokyo Paralympics, we have managed to clinch medals in sports like freestyle swimming, Men's javelin throw L6, Men's shot put L6, Men's discus throw L6, Women's singles table tennis Class 4, etc.

And while the nation is proud of the achievement of Indian athletes, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has shared a video of himself urging people to show support towards Paralympians. In the video, Neeraj said, “I have been watching Paralympics and Indian athletes are showing great performances. Avani had won a gold medal and Sumit had won a gold medal with a world record, and there are many others too. Everyone is giving a great performance. However, I feel that we haven’t been following the Paralympics much as they are fighting all the odds and making the nation proud with their performances. We must support them”. Neeraj had captioned the video as, “We've seen some incredible medal-winning performances by Indian athletes over the past few days in the #Paralympics. I hope we give all our Paralympians as much love and support as possible over the next few days!”

Take a look at Neeraj Chopra’s video:

We've seen some incredible medal-winning performances by Indian athletes over the past few days in the #Paralympics

I hope we give all our Paralympians as much love and support as possible over the next few days! pic.twitter.com/m8uLJOmnOD — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the list of Indian medal winners at the Tokyo Paralympics saw another entry as Singhraj Adhana won a bronze medal in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 final.

Also Read: WATCH: Javelin thrower Sumit Antil's family celebrates as he sets new world record with Tokyo gold win